Fishers council oks plan for $75M City Walk residential development

The Fishers City Council gave unanimous support April 17 for the new $75 million CityWalk residential development along Nickel Plate Trail north of 116th Street.

The project plans call for 234 new residential units built by owner Village Holding Group and Developer Wanas Group. CityWalk includes 41 townhomes, 106 condominiums, and an 87-unit apartment building.

“We are thrilled to have received unanimous approval from the City Council for this project,” CityWalk Developer Sam Wanas said in a statement released April 18. “We have been working tirelessly for over a year to secure the land acquisition, design details, and city approval for the CityWalk. We cannot wait to bring this project to life and contribute to the flourishing dynamic of downtown Fishers”

The council’s vote approved $16 million in bonds for the project. The 25-year bonds will be paid back by the developer through collected property taxes.

Megan Baumgartner from the city’s Community and Economic Development Department said the townhomes will offer ground-floor patio space opening into the courtyard area, along with rooftop patios. She said the economic impact for the city will be an estimated $1.4 million in taxes, not including about $300,000 in additional tax funds for the school district.

The development will provide direct access to Nickel Plate Trail for residents, and will provide better access for the public, as well. Baumgartner said that Village Holding has exceeded the city’s requirements for green space and landscaping.

Mayor Scott Fadness said the developers have been very patient with the city as they worked through plans.

“Thank you for always listening to feedback,” he said. “This development complements and brings diversity to housing in downtown.”

Council Member Jocelyn Vare asked whether the effect on traffic had been studied. Baumgartner said the city’s engineering department does a traffic review whenever a new development is proposed. Lantern Road will be an access point for the development, and while it is a heavily used road, Baumgartner said the development shouldn’t impact it enough to warrant immediate improvements. The city is looking at future roadwork there, though, including widening the roadway and adding roundabouts.

Another housing project in the works is a planned unit development, also called a PUD, close to Flat Fork Creek and Park. Developer Ryan Homes has proposed that the Flat Fork PUD will include a maximum of 220 single-family homes in two parcels on the north side of 96th Street, between Georgia and Cyntheanne Road.

Planing and Zoning Director Megan Vukusich said the proposal aligns with the city’s plan for that area, including the number of homes per acre and the planned trails, green spaces and pedestrian connections to Flat Fork Creek and Park.

Murray Clark with Ryan Homes said the Cyntheanne Road parcel is 59 acres, and will have two-story, single-family detached homes for sale. He said the price range would start at $600,000. The Georgia Road site is 50 acres and will offer one-story, single-family detached homes for sale. The price range for those would be $450,000-$550,000, and they would target empty-nesters.

Council Member Brad DeReamer said he was concerned about the density of homes in the proposal, and the narrow setbacks shown in the documents. He said he would like to see the plan adjusted.

The proposal was before the council in first reading. It will need to go through a review and planning process before coming back for final approval.

Council Member Vare said the two housing developments before the council that night meant about 450 new homes in Fishers, which helps with the community’s housing deficit. However, she asked whether the two proposals fit the city’s newly adopted priorities.

Vukusich said they do, because they offer a variety of homes, from detached houses to apartments to condos to townhomes.

Vare said she would like to see developments in the future that also provide housing with lower price points and that target seniors.

Also during the April 17 meeting, the council recognized Hamilton Southeastern High School cheerleaders for winning their 11th state title; and recognized Fishers Police Department Sgt. Brad Myers and Detective Tony David for 25 years with the department.