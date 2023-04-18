Mud Creek presenting Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’

To Mud Creek Players director Kelly Keller, the popularity and staying power of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” is no mystery.

“Agatha Christie writes interesting stories,” said Keller, a Fishers resident. “Her characters are rich with texture and content. Actors love to play characters with such range, and audience members love to watch them.”

The Mud Creek Players will present “The Mousetrap” at the Mud Creek Barn Theater, 9740 E. 86th St., Indianapolis, from April 20 through May 6.

Christie’s murder mystery opened in London’s West End in 1952 and ran continuously until March 16, 2020, when it went on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened in May 2021. It’s the longest-running play in the world, having been staged more than 28,000 times.

Keller submitted “The Mousetrap” for consideration by the Mud Creek Players’ drama committee last year. He had directed comedies and dramadies for Mud Creek, but not a murder mystery. He found that the play had not been performed at Mud Creek or in the Indianapolis area in the recent past.

“I wanted to put on something audiences would enjoy, our actors would want to be in, and give me an opportunity to do something new,” Keller said.

“The Mousetrap” is set in 1950s London. A murder takes place, guests arrive at a manor, and a “whodunit” with a twist ending ensues. To give away more would spoil the mystery.

Carmel resident Jennifer Poynter plays Mrs. Boyle, described as unpleasant and negative. Poynter said it is challenging to present Mrs. Boyle as a real person but that she has had fun imagining a backstory to explain her demeanor.

Poynter said she thinks the audience will enjoy the story’s constant twists.

“There are just as many laughs as there are suspenseful moments,” Poynter said. “I feel incredibly lucky to be able to work with the talented people to bring this story to life on stage.”

Tickets are $13 to $15, and reservations are suggested. Tickets are available at mudcreekplayers.org.