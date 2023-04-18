Fishers police investigate fatal crash 

A 39-year-old Indianapolis man died April 14 after apparently losing control of his motorcycle on Southeastern Parkway at Jack Walker Lane in Fishers.

According to the Fishers Police Department, a report of the accident was received around 10:40 p.m.

“A witness driving east in the right lane of Southeastern Parkway told officers three motorcycles passed her in the left lane,” a police announcement of the accident stated. “The third motorcycle crossed back into the right lane and appeared to lose control. The motorcycle crossed through the lane, hit the right curb and a directional signpost.”

Fishers police report that “Good Samaritans” started CPR on the scene, and first responders took over when they arrived. The man was taken to IU Saxony Hospital and was pronounced dead. He was identified as Dameion Dvail Ramsey.

The report states that prior to the crash, a Fishers police officer was southbound on Olio Road in the 12900 Block and observed a group of motorcycles driving northbound Olio Road at a high rate of speed. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and turned to pursue the motorcycles.

“As he approached the roundabout at Southeastern Parkway the pursuit was terminated,” the report states. “The officer had observed the group of motorcycles travel north on I-69 and asked dispatch to notify the Indiana State Police.”

The officer went around the roundabout to assist on another call.

Fishers police continue to investigate the fatal crash. Anyone with information can call Lt. Dave Seward at 317-595-3310.