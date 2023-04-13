500 Festival to feature de Ferran as speaker

The 500 Festival officials announced April 13 that Gil de Ferran, 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner, will appear as the featured guest at the 2023 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard, presented by Midwestern Engineers, Inc. The event will be held at 9 a.m. May 20 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The former IndyCare Series champion will be honored as the day’s featured guest in an interview with Katie Kiel, former 500 Festival Princess and active personality in the motorsports community.

Breakfast at the Brickyard is a time-honored tradition that has become a beloved celebration surrounding the Indianapolis 500. The morning gathers Indiana’s mayors, race fans, business and civic leaders, and the 500 Festival Princesses to enjoy breakfast and hear from de Ferran, as well as IMS executives and 500 Festival leaders. Event attendees will also have the opportunity to drive a car around the iconic track at IMS, weather permitting, and tour the garages before enjoying the afternoon qualifying session for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, presented by Gainbridge.

The Brazilian was a hugely successful professional racing driver throughout his career. Victorious in various categories in his native Brazil and the U.K. in his early steps, the highlights of his IndyCar seasons were Rookie of the Year in 1995, winning the 2000 and 2001 IndyCar championships and the 2003 Indianapolis 500 while driving for Team Penske. He also holds the closed course speed world record of 241.428 mph, which he set in 2000.

Outside the cockpit, de Ferran is a visionary. Honing his business and management skills whilst owning and running a successful American Le Mans Series operation. He has also been a driving force in the international arena as Sporting Director and advisor to both Honda Racing Formula 1 and the McLaren Formula 1 Team.

Known as a forward thinker, he is instrumental in the promotion of sustainability, e-mobility and equality within the sport and the automotive industry. He is the co-founder of Extreme E – the innovative electric off-road racing series which uses sport to highlight the profound dangers of global warming whilst promoting sustainability and equality.

“Gil de Ferran is a highly successful and respected force in the motorsports industry,” stated Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. “We are honored to host him for this exciting Month of May tradition and hope the morning’s guests enjoy hearing about his eclectic experiences, expertise, and insight into the various facets of the racing world.”

Tickets for Breakfast at the Brickyard are currently on sale to the public. Prices for individual tickets are $100 each and Preferred Corporate Tables are $1,200. Tickets may be purchased at 500Festival.com/Breakfast

Support of the 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard is provided by: Midwestern Engineers, Inc., Apex Benefits, Bose McKinney & Evans LLP, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Krieg DeVault, Markey’, McDonald’s, Mojo Up, EZ EV, WISH-TV, and WIBC.