The Westfield Chamber of Commerce will host a mayoral debate April 17 at Westfield High School.

The event, which will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m., will be held in the auditorium at the high school and will feature candidates Kristen Burkman, Jake Gilbert and Scott Willis. The debate is open to individuals 17 and older, according to the chamber.

Registration is required to attend and can be completed by visiting https://business.westfieldchamberindy.com/event-calendar.