The public will have a chance to meet Westfield candidates running for mayor, city council and clerk-treasurer during an event at the Bridgewater Club.

The Westfield Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Meet the Candidate Night” from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Bridgewater Club, 3535 E. 161st St. Those who attend are asked to register for the event in advance by visiting the chamber’s website at westfieldchamberindy.com.

For more, call 317-804-3030.