Symphony on the Prairie schedule set

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and Conner Prairie announced April 4 the 2023 season of Kroger Symphony on the Prairie starting June 23 at the Conner Prairie Amphitheatre in Fishers.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale April 11 on the ISO website. Tickets can also be purchased at central Indiana Kroger stores, at the Hilbert Circle Theatre Box Office at 45 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, or by calling the box office at 317-639-4300.



A new feature this year is those purchasing tickets to three or more concerts automatically receive a 10 percent discount, with no code needed. The discount is calculated at checkout.

The schedule is as follows (*denotes concerts featuring the ISO):

June 23-24: The Music of Harry Potter with conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez*

June 30-July 3: Star-Spangled Symphony, patriotic celebration, complete with fireworks. Featuring Conductor Alfred Savia and vocalist Vanessa Thomas*

July 7-8: “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” in concert featuring the ISO led by former ISO Assistant Conductor Jacob Joyce. The original film will be shown on the large screens as the orchestra performs the soundtrack. Program starts at 8:30 p.m*

July 14-15: Arrival from Sweden: Music of ABBA with Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly leading the ISO*

July 21-22: Broadway under the Stars. Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly leads a performance of Broadway favorites featuring vocalists Victor Robertson, Katie Swaney, AshLee Baskin, and Jim Hogan*

July 28-29: Face2Face: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel

Aug. 4: Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston (not associated with the Estate of Whitney Houston)

Aug. 5: Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

Aug. 11: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute

Aug. 12: Here Come the Mummies with Rock E Bassoon (featuring musicians of the ISO)

Aug. 18: Marshall Tucker Band

Aug. 19: Unforgettable Fire: U2 Tribute Show

Aug. 25-26: One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen and the Works

Sept. 1: Aeromyth: The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute Experience

Sept. 2: Pyromania: The Def Leppard Experience

Sept. 3: Voyage – The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band

The July 15 concert featuring Music of ABBA with the ISO includes a 6:30 p.m. ‘Teddy Bear’ performance with ISO musicians at the small shelter near the playground.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and concerts begin at 8 p.m. each night unless otherwise noted. Date-specific tickets can be purchased via the official ISO website. Attendees must have tickets, mobile or hard copy, to enter each performance. Children 2 and under do not need a ticket. For more, visit IndianapolisSymphony.org.