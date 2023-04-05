Inmate found dead in Boone County Jail

The Boone County Jail announced April 5 that an inmate was found unresponsive during a routine breakfast meal pass and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man’s identity is being withheld while the next of kin is notified.

In the early morning hours of April 5, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies and medics said they responded to the Boone County Jail for a cardiac arrest with no pulse.

According to the BCSO, the corrections officers notified Boone County Central Communications, and first responders were alerted.

The incident is still under investigation by BCSO and the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

The preliminary investigation indicates the death was attributed to a medical condition, according to the BCSO.

Updates will be provided when they become available.