Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Inmate found dead in Boone County Jail

Inmate found dead in Boone County Jail

0
By on Zionsville Community

The Boone County Jail announced April 5 that an inmate was found unresponsive during a routine breakfast meal pass and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man’s identity is being withheld while the next of kin is notified.

In the early morning hours of April 5, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies and medics said they responded to the Boone County Jail for a cardiac arrest with no pulse.

According to the BCSO, the corrections officers notified Boone County Central Communications, and first responders were alerted.

The incident is still under investigation by BCSO and the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

The preliminary investigation indicates the death was attributed to a medical condition, according to the BCSO.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


More Headlines

Hamilton County Emergency Management assists after tornado hits Whiteland Lawrence mayor files court petition over budget disagreement More than fasting: Fishers’ Alhuda mosque celebrates holy month of Ramadan Where they stand?: Q&A with the two Democrats vying for the Lawrence mayoral nomination Early voting sites open in Noblesville Great American Songbook presents Indiana premiere of ‘Music Man’ documentary
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact