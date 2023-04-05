Skeeters runs for South Central Fishers City Council seat

Lane Skeeters has announced his candidacy for the South Central District seat on the Fishers City Council. A Democrat, he is unopposed in the May 2 primary election.

Republican John Weingart is the incumbent and is seeking reelection.

Skeeters, 37, ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2019 against Weingart. He said he is running again to apply his vision for the direction of the city. He grew up in Fort Wayne, studied graphic design at IUPU Fort Wayne, now known as Purdue Fort Wayne, and is a design manager for Image360.

Skeeters moved to Fishers with his family in 2015.

“I chose Fishers over Carmel, Avon and other communities because of the things that appealed to me,” he said. “Specifically, the schools. I loved how green and open it felt. It wasn’t overdeveloped.”

Skeeters said through the years Fishers has become more congested and less green, citing as an example The Yard at Fishers District. He said the original plans for the development showed more greenspace than what was actually created.

“They didn’t make a big PR push about any changes that were happening to it,” Skeeters said. “They sell you one thing, and years down the road developers make changes to their plans and the (city) council approves.”

Skeeters said he wants to strengthen the relationship between the Fishers City Council and the community and improve city development. He said there is a disconnection between the community and the council, stating that better community engagement would result in better outcomes with city development.

“I don’t believe all of the voices in our district are being heard, and I want to give the rest of the community a choice,” Skeeters said.

If elected, Skeeters wants to increase community involvement and raise awareness about council decisions.