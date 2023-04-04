Medical office project underway in Westfield

Construction of a 60,000-square-foot medical office building is underway in Westfield that will include space for surgeries, a wound care center and a radiology department.

The project adjacent to the Westfield Washington Public Library building also under construction at Park and Poplar streets is being developed by Colorado-based NexCore Group, which develops medical office buildings across the country. A groundbreaking for the medical office building took place March 29.

Nedra Moran, a consultant with Indianapolis-based Healthcare4Tomorrow, initially presented details of the project to the Westfield City Council in October and was among those in attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony. The building will feature an ambulatory surgery center, cardiologists, wound care specialists, a laboratory and more, Moran said.

“We’ve been very, very blessed throughout the whole time we’ve been working on this project,” she said.

Mayor Andy Cook said the facility will be a major benefit to Westfield when it is completed.

“This facility will go a long way in helping people,” Cook said. “This will be a crown jewel for the whole corridor.”

Kai Chuck, economic development director for the city of Westfield, told the council in the fall that the three-story development was a $34 million investment that would bring 32 new jobs with an average wage of $35 per hour. About 100 to 125 employees will be in the building when it opens, officials said.

It is one of several spaces tied to the Grand Millennium project, a mixed-use development with residential, entertainment and multi-family components.

One of the anchors of the $190 million Grand Millennium development is the new Westfield Washington Public Library. The 55,000-square-foot building will also house the Westfield Washington Trustee’s Office and is on track to be completed by the summer of 2024, according to officials.

Steve Latour, president and CEO of the Westfield Chamber of Commerce, described the groundbreaking as an exciting day for Westfield and noted that he and the chamber’s board of directors look forward to the project.

“We just want to see Westfield grow and bring great services to the community,” Latour said.

The medical office building was initially expected to be completed by December 2023, but a handout at the groundbreaking indicated the project would be completed in the second quarter of 2024.