Artist to be featured at Nickel Plate Arts exhibit

Nickel Plate Arts will feature artist Marc “Mozzy” Love’s exhibit “Welcome to the Boomtown” throughout March.

The exhibit will be on display at the Stephenson House, 107 S. 8th St., on the Nickel Plate Arts campus. The 1986 song “Welcome to the Boomtown” by David & David inspired Love to create a series that showcases the excess, the ego, and what’s not good for you with the series examining the “soul crushing experiences,” officials said.

“I like to create whatever moves me,” Love said. “It can be abstract or surreal, paint or print. My creative process focuses on a source of inspiration that drives my need to create. Music is a great influence in my work.”

Love, who was born in Tacoma, Wash., has lived and traveled around the world, but chose Noblesville as his destination to hone his skill in mixed media art. While he never went to school for the arts, he spent years teaching himself by studying other professionals, such as Jeff Koons, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Banksy and Keith Haring.

Love, who is an art collector and the author of two books, said he appreciates the creativity of making an idea come to life through his own art and writings.

“It’s like I have this thought in my head, something I want to do creatively – I have to get it out of my head,” he said. “If I don’t get it out, it never leaves, and my head will be extremely crowded with everything. When I do create, I don’t have a particular medium that I love more than another, it’s just whatever I can get my hands on to make this thing in my head reality. It may not be [visual]art; it may be music, it may be a poem, or a video–whatever I have in my head and in my hands.”

The exhibit can be seen in the Stephenson House from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.