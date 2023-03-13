Westfield racing biz signs deal with MottazSport

Jay Howard Driver Development in Westfield has signed a deal with MottazSport to provide advancement programs for team drivers.

Jay Howard Driver Development, which is headquartered at 450 Enterprise Dr., and MottazSport are working toward a common goal of developing and advancing drivers up the motorsports ladder as both organizations look to differentiate themselves from other teams, according to a news release. Jay Howard Driver Development is led by former NTT INDYCAR Series driver and multi-time Indianapolis starter Jay Howard.

“Not only has Jake taken his karting team from a startup operation to a front-running program in national level competition, but he also sees the huge opportunity about a pipeline program from karts to cars,” Howard said. “Not every driver is destined to stay in karting forever, and this link we have will allow MottazSport drivers access to JHDD information, knowledge and experience while still in the karting ranks.”

Jake Mottaz, who leads his company known for karting, said teaming with Jay Howard Driver Development was an easy decision for Team MottazSport.

“Jay runs a first-class operation and is responsible for the success of many drivers who have used American formula car racing as a stepstone towards a career in motorsport. This partnership will offer our drivers exclusive access to Team JHDD and their driver development program, as well as put our drivers under the watchful eye of Jay and his staff when they attend karting races,” Mottaz said.

Howard said the goal is not to pluck drivers from karting and put them in cars, but help provide them with the tools, knowledge and information to advance when they are ready.

“Not only has Jake taken his karting team from a startup operation to a front-running program in national level competition, but he also sees the huge opportunity about a pipeline program from karts to cars,” Howard said. “Not every driver is destined to stay in karting forever, and this link we have will allow MottazSport drivers access to JHDD information, knowledge, and experience while still in the karting ranks.”

With teams competing in the F4 United States Championship Powered by Honda, USF 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires, and the USF Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires programs, JHDD has three tiers of car racing that are directly above the highest level of karting in North America, according to a news release.

“We have a common way of thinking, and this partnership will prove that. We strive to provide our drivers with the tools they need to succeed, and this direct link to open wheel will give our drivers a first-class ticket to advancement,” Mottaz said.

For more on Jay Howard’s Driver Development program, contact Howard by email at jay@jayhoward.com or visit jayhoward.com.