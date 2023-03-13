Singer-songwriter set to appear at Urban Vines

Justin Lev’s objective is to write lyrics and melodies for everyday enlightenment.

“My music is upbeat but relaxed,” Lev said.

Lev, who performs as Eli Lev, wants his songs to resonate because they’re heartfelt, earthy, and offer the wisdom he has gained through lifelong travel and self-discovery

Lev’s concert is set for 6 p.m. March 30 at Urban Vines Winery & Brewery, 303 E. 161 St., Westfield. Lev plays the acoustic guitar, harmonica, wooden flute and loop pedal.

“It’s a one-man show with a lot of different sounds,” Levi said.

Lev, who lives in Boonsboro, Md., is in the midst of a cross-country tour.

Lev is familiar with Indiana as he earned his undergraduate degree in 2005 and master’s degree in 2015 from Indiana University. After earning his undergraduate degree, he taught at a Navajo reservation in Arizona and also taught in Israel and Europe.

“I’m a schoolteacher by trade but doing the music thing full time now,” he said. “I started doing music full time right after I got my master’s degree in education.”

Lev said friends from Carmel, Bloomington and Indianapolis will attend the show.

“I mix in some covers, but it’s mostly original songs,” he said. “I do covers in different arrangements.”

One good example is The Black Keys’ song, “Lonely Boy.”

“It’s a hard rock, bluesy kind of vibe and I’m going to put my own spin on it,” he said.

Lev’s latest extended play recording is ‘Walk.Talk.Dance.Sing.”

“It’s kind of a mix tape of the last couple of years of my life,” he said.

In 2021, he completed his “Four Directions Project,” which includes four EPs that were inspired by indigenous traditions he learned while teaching on the Navajo Nation. That included covers in Lev’s own interpretation.

For more, visit eli-lev.com.