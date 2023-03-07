Carmel Marathon sells out, waitlist option available

For the third consecutive year, the Carmel Marathon has sold out.

Presented by Franciscan Health, the 13th annual Carmel Marathon Weekend, set for April 8, also

includes the Carmel Half Marathon, Indiana Spine Group 10K, Indiana Members Credit Union 5K and a

marathon relay.

The Carmel Marathon Weekend is nationally renowned for conditions conducive to Boston Marathon

qualifying times, personal records and elite runners aiming to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Marathon

Trials.

Besides elite runners, more than 30 participants will try to keep their streak alive as finishers in the 12

previous races. They will be recognized on race morning during opening ceremonies.

The event has again been awarded the Road Runners Club of America Championship designation. This

year, the largest running association in the United States chose the Carmel Half Marathon as its Central

Region Championship event.

“We’re really excited and thankful about another sellout in our marathon,” stated Todd Oliver, race

director for the Carmel Marathon Weekend. “There are a lot of spring marathon options so hitting our

1,200-person capacity three years in a row indicates we are on the right track.”

Although the full marathon is at capacity, a waitlist option is available. The Carmel Half Marathon is

expected to sell out as well. For more or to register, visit CarmelMarathon.com.