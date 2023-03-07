500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard 2023 Tickets now available

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard, presented by Midwestern Engineers, Inc. The event will take place May 20 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Gallagher Pavilion.

Individual tickets are $100 each, and preferred corporate tables are $1,200. Tickets can be purchased online at 500Festival.com/Breakfast. All the proceeds from the 500 Festival’s ticketed events will support its college, youth health, fitness and education programs.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will host the event, and more than 70 Indiana mayors will be honored for their work in advancing Hoosier communities. Attendees also will hear from Indianapolis Motor Speedway executives and 500 Festival leaders.

Katie Kiel, a former 500 Festival Princess and motorsports personality, will lead a Q&A session. The featured guest for the event will be announced soon, and the 500 Festival Queen scholar will be announced at the conclusion of the event.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to drive their cars around the iconic oval track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, weather permitting, before the event and tour the garages after the event, before the afternoon qualifying session for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The CEO of Midwestern Engineers, Inc., Mark Sullivan, the presenting sponsor, said, “This signature event showcases unique Hoosier communities coming together to celebrate one of Indiana’s greatest traditions. Midwestern is proud to serve these communities, working together for a prosperous Indiana.”

For more, visit 500Festival.com/Breakfast.