Night & Day diversions – March 7, 2023

‘Footloose’

“Footloose” runs through March 26 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Civic Theatre will present “Murder on the Orient Express” from March 10 to 25 at the Studio Theatre at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Best of John Williams’

Carmel Symphony Orchestra will present performances of “Best of John Williams” to film clips at 7:30 p.m. March 11 and 3 p.m. March 12 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

Crash Test Dummies

Crash Test Dummies will perform a concert at 8 p.m. March 11 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Mixed Rep

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble will present its Mixed Rep at 4 p.m. March 12 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.