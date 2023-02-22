Segars seeks Republican nomination for Fishers City Clerk

By Jeff Decker

Quality schools brought Rachel Segars from California to Fishers in 2003. She has enjoyed what she described as “consistent quality of life and surroundings” living in the area since making the move.

She is hoping to contribute to that quality of life by using her business background to help fast-growing Fishers as an elected official.

Segars, a first-time political candidate, will face incumbent Jennifer Kehl in the race for Fishers City Clerk in the May 2 Republican primary. Democrat Janet Pritchett is uncontested in the Democratic primary.

Segars, a media and business development executive for Simon Property Group, also lists WISH-Channel 8, Comcast and Nexstar among her work experiences. She said she has been a Republican throughout her adult life, has served as a party precinct committee member and has assisted and advocated for local and state candidates as a volunteer.

“I am confident my engagement within the community joined with my business skill set is more than adequate to fulfill the duties this position holds,” she said. “As a fiscal conservative, I plan on bringing a high level of integrity to the position of city clerk for Fishers and maintain a professional/courteous/efficient department, which the City of Fishers and the community deserve.”

Segars is married to Fishers City Council member Pete Peterson, a Republican who is seeking reelection. She was a single parent when she moved to Fishers from Sacramento, and her two children attended Hamilton Southeastern Schools and graduated from Fishers High School.

In her research before moving in 2003, Segars said she found that the district’s schools ranked among the nation’s best. She bought her first home in Fishers that year.

“Knowing I could send my children to public school and still have them receive a meaningful and safe education was the linchpin of my decision to move here,” she said.