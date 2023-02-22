Indianapolis Children’s Choir launches capital campaign for new headquarters

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir advances into a new era with the public phase of its $4 million “In the City for a Global Community” capital campaign. The funds raised in the campaign will be used toward the purchase and renovation of its new headquarters at 9111 Allisonville Rd. in Indianapolis.
The ICC is now based on Butler University’s campus. The new headquarters will enable the ICC to have an impact on central Indiana as a cultural institution that has an even greater impact on the global choral community.
“The ICC appreciates the community’s support over the last 37 years and as the ICC begins its next chapter, we hope the community continues this support for the future of the ICC,” ICC Artistic Director Joshua Pedde stated. “The ICC’s new home will open up endless possibilities for advancing our exceptional artistry and sharing that artistry with the world.”
This new headquarters will serve as an Arts Center to increase ICC capacity to serve even more children and families each year. According to a media release, support for the capital campaign will ensure the ICC’s new headquarters is a place where:
- The ICC will invest in artistic excellence — building upon our commitment to nurturing and inspiring student achievement through high-quality music education programming excellence grounded in the belief that all children and youth have the potential for exceptional artistry.
- The ICC will ensure that the singer experience is accessible to all children and youth – enabling singers of all backgrounds to flourish by keeping ICC programs affordable and by providing a safe and inclusive environment that encourages singers to embrace their potential, express themselves boldly, and strive for excellence.
- The ICC will build community to make a global impact – expanding singers’ access to diverse and enriching learning opportunities and empower each singer to embrace their artistic excellence as they journey through the continuum of music education programs offered. These skills will be necessary to address the complexities of a globally connected world.
For more, visit icchoir.org/capitalcampaign/.