Indianapolis Children’s Choir launches capital campaign for new headquarters

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir advances into a new era with the public phase of its $4 million “In the City for a Global Community” capital campaign. The funds raised in the campaign will be used toward the purchase and renovation of its new headquarters at 9111 Allisonville Rd. in Indianapolis.

The ICC is now based on Butler University’s campus. The new headquarters will enable the ICC to have an impact on central Indiana as a cultural institution that has an even greater impact on the global choral community.

“The ICC appreciates the community’s support over the last 37 years and as the ICC begins its next chapter, we hope the community continues this support for the future of the ICC,” ICC Artistic Director Joshua Pedde stated. “The ICC’s new home will open up endless possibilities for advancing our exceptional artistry and sharing that artistry with the world.”

This new headquarters will serve as an Arts Center to increase ICC capacity to serve even more children and families each year. According to a media release, support for the capital campaign will ensure the ICC’s new headquarters is a place where: