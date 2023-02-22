Mt. Vernon boys basketball coach placed on leave following arrest

Mt. Vernon High School boys basketball coach Ben Rhoades was arrested by the Shelbyville Police Dept., and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated early Monday morning after leaving Horseshoe Indianapolis Casino in Shelbyville.

Rhoades, 44, has been put on leave by the school district. He is scheduled to have a hearing at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at Shelby Superior Court 2.

According to the incident report, SPD Officer Devin Moore saw Rhoades’ vehicle crossed the double yellow line twice. Rhoades failed three field sobriety tests and registered a .218. on a breath alcohol concentration on portable breath test, according to the report. The report said Rhoades refused to answer if he would take a certified chemical test, and after a warrant was issued, he was transported to the hospital for a blood draw at 2:14 a.m. and then was transferred to the Shelby County Jail. The SPD had been alerted about Rhoades after he had been asked to leave the casino and headed to the parking lot.

The Mount Vernon Community School Corp. released the following statement about Rhoades’ arrest:

“MVCSC received notice that an employee, Mr. Ben Rhoades of Mt. Vernon High School, has been arrested and was released this weekend. With it being a personnel matter, we have legal limitations and are not able to share anything further. Pursuant to our policy, we have placed the employee on leave while the situation is under review. Mt. Vernon High School staff will be supporting the classes and students impacted during his absence. Mt. Vernon will continue to stay committed to providing academic excellence for all Mt. Vernon students and will strive to ensure this situation does not alter an optimal learning environment for all students. We will remain diligent in ensuring nothing minimizes that priority while we provide support for our students and staff.”

As of Feb. 23, Mt. Vernon was 13-8. The team opens sectional play March 1 at Muncie Central. Rhoades has a 74-42 record in five seasons with Mt. Vernon.