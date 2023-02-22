Fishers City Clerk seeks re-election

Fishers City Clerk Jennifer Kehl is determined to continue to make a difference for the city she loves.

“I have been a devoted volunteer for several not-for-profit and police organizations for over 35 years,” Kehl said. “I enjoy the work that I do and want to continue my service to the community by running for reelection. The Kehl family have been public servants with an overall combined total of 250 years of service.”

Kehl, who has lived in Fishers for almost 40 years, is facing a reelection challenge from Rachel Segars in the May 2 Republican primary.

Kehl was elected as Fishers first clerk in 2014 as the city transformed from a town to a city.

“There are a lot of records starting back in the late 1800s,” Kehl said. “I think the thing I am proud of the most is making sure all of the minutes, resolutions and ordinances are scanned and organized for easy access. I am very detailed-oriented and like to have easy access to files. It’s always a work in progress.”

Kehl said the job has become much easier through the years.

“With access to the internet and moving from permanent paper files to electronic files has made filing and storage so much easier and less time consuming,” Kehl said. “Being allowed to work remotely or attending meetings virtually has also been an asset when that is needed to be done.”

Kehl, 63, has been married to former Fishers Police Dept. Chief George Kehl since 1983. George Kehl retired in 2016 after serving as police chief for 38 years. The couple has two sons, Greg and Geoffrey. Greg is a lieutenant for the Noblesville Police Dept.

A 1977 Carmel High School graduate, Kehl attended Indiana University and IUPUI. She volunteered with the Fishers Freedom Festival from 1990 to 1993. She served as executive director of the Fishers Freedom Festival from 1994 to 2018, 1994-1999 as a volunteer and 2016-2018 as a volunteer.

