Mitchell seeks Zionsville town council seat

Democratic candidate Monisha Mitchell recently announced she will run for the District 3 seat on the Zionsville Town Council in the May 2 primary election.

Mitchell is the only Democrat running for the seat. The incumbent is Republican Craig Melton, who has occupied the seat 2019.

“Zionsville needs and deserves fresh leadership. There is an opportunity to lead with greater transparency, professionalism and decorum,” Mitchell said. “There is also an opportunity to continue the great strides made in terms of our natural resources and mindful growth in relation to economic development.”

Mitchell said she believes more could be done for District 3 residents.

“There have been opportunities to stand up for District 3, like redistricting, that have been missed,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell, a Zionsville resident for six years, said she is running for town council because she has been serving the community for several years and wants a new opportunity to serve and lead.

“I believe service is at the heart of every good leader,” she said.

Mitchell is a graduate of Indiana University. She has Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a master’s degree in social work, with a license in clinical social work. She is the founder and president of Monisha Mitchell, LCSW LLC, a behavioral health therapy center specializing in trauma and mood disorders. She has 18 years of experience as a mental health therapist and has served as a consultant in diversity, equity and inclusion.

Mitchell said her corporate sector experience will help her in office, if elected.

“Having worked for a Fortune 500 company, I served in administrative and executive leadership roles in health care, managing over 100 staff,” she said. “I have worked for several nonprofits, including successful grant writing, and I led and developed innovative initiatives.”

If elected, Mitchell said she would embrace input from residents.

“I will listen to and represent my constituents,” she said. “I have been doing so in informal ways and have already begun to sit down with my constituents so I can understand what they want to see for our town.”

Mitchell has been nominated as a 2023 Woman of Impact by the American Heart Association as part of the Go Red for Women national campaign. She also served as co-chair on the charity committee of the Zionsville Moms Group, a nonprofit that supports local children, mothers and families by creating opportunities to serve.

As a small business owner, she also served as an ambassador for the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Zionsville Police Dept. Use of Force Board.

Mitchell lives with her son, Braxton, 7. Her family attends Traders Point Christian Church.

“I am singularly focused on running my own race in a way that I and those whose voice I represent can be proud of,” Mitchell said.