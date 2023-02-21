Current Publishing
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Contemporary kitchen in Carmel

By on Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 1980 in Carmel’s Cedar Point neighborhood, this home’s original kitchen was ready for a remodel to improve form, function and flow.

Before

  • The existing peninsula was removed to improve flow and infuse the space with light.
  • An island was added to increase functionality for the homeowner, an avid baker.
  • Caesarstone Misty Carrara countertops were used on the perimeter cabinets and Bianco Paradiso granite was used to accent the island.
  • White upper cabinets combined with a light backsplash resulted in an airy and open feel, while base cabinets in a warmer wood tone help to ground the space.


