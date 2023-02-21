Blueprint for Improvement: Contemporary kitchen in Carmel

Built in 1980 in Carmel’s Cedar Point neighborhood, this home’s original kitchen was ready for a remodel to improve form, function and flow.

The existing peninsula was removed to improve flow and infuse the space with light.

An island was added to increase functionality for the homeowner, an avid baker.

Caesarstone Misty Carrara countertops were used on the perimeter cabinets and Bianco Paradiso granite was used to accent the island.

White upper cabinets combined with a light backsplash resulted in an airy and open feel, while base cabinets in a warmer wood tone help to ground the space.