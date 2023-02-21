Athlete of the Week: Carmel High School swimmer regains form after summer setback

Carmel High School sophomore swimmer Lynsey Bowen showed her determination and resilience this season.

“She had a tough summer (in 2022),” Greyhounds swimming coach Chris Plumb said. “She got sick, but she came back and put in the work. She is just maturing as a person. To see her be here and swim like she did was just awesome.”

Bowen repeated as the 500-yard freestyle champion Feb. 11 in a state record time of 4 minutes, 42.81 seconds at the IHSAA girls swimming and diving finals at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI in Indianapolis. She won the 200 freestyle title in a time of 1:45.49.

“Last year, I tied the record (4:45.15) and this year I broke it, which felt really good to not be sharing the record,” she said of the 500 freestyle race. “I had two of my teammates in the 500 with Lexi (Ward) and Alyssa (Street). I’m just so proud of them, they did so good. I’ve been swimming with Lexi (Ward) for 10 years and I’m just so glad we went 1-2.”

Bowen was fourth in the 200 freestyle in last year’s state meet.

“It felt really good,” she said. “I just tried to sprint as fast as I can and get my hand on the wall, work on my turns and underwaters.”

Bowen helped the Greyhounds capture their 37th consecutive state championship with a record 498 team points.

“I think this team is the best team I’ve ever been a part of,” Bowen said. “Everyone is so encouraging, and the meet was so much fun.”

Bowen said it took time to regain strength after being ill.

“I missed most of July and didn’t really swim anything at Summer Junior Nationals,” Bowen said. “I think I got back to mostly 100 percent at Winter Junior Nationals in December.”

Then she concentrated on improving.

“I worked on my stroke a lot and my turns,” she said. “Lexie and Alex Shackell have helped me so much with my technique and turns. I’m getting better and stronger every day in practice.”

Bowen’s sister, Kendra, is a former CHS swimmer who won the 200 freestyle in the state meet in 2019, her senior year. Kendra is a senior swimmer for Purdue University.

“I just always wanted to be like her, and I look up to her so much,” said Lynsey, whose mother, Renee, swam at Ball State University

Favorite athlete: Katie Ledecky

Favorite movie: “Elf”

Favorite subject: English

Hobbies: Bike riding, baking