Night & Day diversions – February 21, 2023

Footloose’

“Footloose” runs through March 26 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

Civic Theatre presents “The Diary of Anne Frank” through Feb. 25 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘New World Dances’

The Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will present “New World Dances” Feb. 25-26 at The Florence at the Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre in Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

‘Proof’

Mud Creek Players’ production of “Proof” runs through Feb. 25 at the Mud Creek Barn Theater in Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org.

National Geographic Live

“National Geographic Live: Lindsay Zanno: T. Rex Rises” is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Live at the Center

The Live at the Center series will feature the Katherine Nagy Trio with Tim Wright at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 or register for a free livestream at thecenterpresents.org.

National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine

The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts.

Floyd Nation

Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd, a tribute band, will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts.

‘The Cat in the Hat’

Civic Theatre will feature “The Cat in the Hat” Feb. 28 to March 4 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts. For more, visit civictheatre.org.


