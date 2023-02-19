Whitfield sets vision for Lawrence

For Deb Whitfield, it’s time to take her passion for the City of Lawrence to the next level by running for mayor.

Whitfield, who has lived in Lawrence for nearly 30 years, is running in the May 2 Democratic primary against fellow Lawrence Common Council at-large member Shawn Denney.

“I have lived in Lawrence for nearly 30 years,” Whitfield said. “I raised my children here, and I care deeply about our city and its future. For 27 years, I devoted my career to developing strong leadership within the health care industry in central Indiana. It’s time for Lawrence to use our diversity, our proximity to Indianapolis and our top-rated schools to move our city forward with better quality of life, higher paying jobs and more growth opportunities for our citizens.”

Whitfield, who was elected to the common council in 2018, said the key issues for Lawrence residents are to maintain a high level of public safety, to expand economic opportunities and to improve quality of life through more arts, nature and entertainment options.

“I envision a united city, a safe and secure place to live and work, with equitable neighborhoods flourishing with new opportunities for citizens in all parts of our city,” Whitfield said. “My campaign for mayor will focus on bringing new economic development projects and jobs to the city, supporting public safety so that Lawrence can be the best place to live and raise a family in central Indiana, and putting a renewed focus on our neighborhoods, so that all parts of Lawrence receive the same opportunities and resources needed to thrive in our community.”

Whitfield, 69, said with the encouragement and support of her neighbors, she was elected to the common council.

Before serving on the common council, she said she spent more than 25 years in the community listening to the challenges people are facing and their desires for the future.

“I’ll carry that experience as we plan for the next 25 years of Lawrence’s growth,” she said. “My colleagues and I on the common council are responsible for record investments in public safety, jobs and infrastructure improvements in the City of Lawrence. We balanced budgets, supported all city employees and public safety personnel through challenging times and sponsored exciting new commercial developments across the city.”

Whitfield has two children and three grandchildren. She is the director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Community Health Network and is a board member at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Indianapolis and the Fort Benjamin Harrison YMCA. She is a member of The Links, Inc.; is a former board member of Martin University; and is an alumnus of Hoosier Women Forward.