Carmel Fire Dept. welcomes abandoned puppy to team at Station 341

By Riya Chinni

The Carmel Fire Dept. recently welcomed the newest addition to their team — a vivacious and lovable puppy named Zeus.

Mark Cromlich, CFD Station 341’s captain, adopted Zeus after the Anderson Animal Protection League rescued the puppy from abandonment in the snowy streets a few months ago and referred Zeus for training at Ultimate Canine in Westfield.

Cromlich said Zeus has been a wonderful addition to both his family at home – which includes another dog – and the CFD team when he brings Zeus to the firehouse with him.

“Everybody loves Zeus,” Cromlich said. “They take him on little walks. They play with him out in the bays. He’s just a breath of fresh air coming into the firehouse.”

Additionally, Cromlich said Zeus often interacts with Carmel community members whenever he is at the firehouse.

“He’s a big hit with the public when they come to take a tour and see the fire trucks,” he said.

CFD encourages Carmel residents to visit Station 341 and learn more about their team and work, and they might get a chance to meet Zeus during their visit.

Currently, Zeus joins Cromlich at the firehouse occasionally, and Cromlich said he expects Zeus will eventually become a key team member and may even ride along in a fire truck or participate in CFD training programs.

“I see Zeus being a big part of the fire department here, for sure,” Cromlich said.

Cromlich said Zeus has been a great joy in his life and encourages adoption for anyone considering adding a pet to their family.

“Zeus is amazing, but I know that there are a lot of other amazing dogs,” he said.