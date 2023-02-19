Fishers High School junior set for Miss Volunteer America pageant

Volunteering is a passion for Fishers High School junior Vani Sharma.

“I am involved in over 20 organizations across the globe with my E.A.S.E service projects, current ones including the Ronald McDonald House, Changing Footprints, Foster Fairies, Care for Children and City of Fishers,” Sharma said.

E.A.S.E stands for educate, achieve, smile and empower.

So, it seems fitting Sharma won the Miss Indiana Teen Volunteer competition Jan. 21 in Floyd Knobs,

The Miss Volunteer America national competition is set for March 9-11 in Jackson, Tenn.

“I think the key to earning the title was my passion for interview,” Sharma said. “I spoke to the judges about my service initiative E.A.S.E and what service means to me. Service is a value that I’ve learned to appreciate from a young age, and being able to be a part of a pageant organization that has that same core value is just amazing. The beautiful crown has five points, and each of them represents the organization’s mission S.E.R.V.E. (scholarship, education, responsibility, volunteerism. empowerment).”

Sharma is getting ready for the competition with the categories of talent, interview, fitness and evening gown.

“I have been preparing by completing my paperwork, serving my community and, of course, practicing in my heels as well as my shoes,” Sharma said. “From working out preparing for the fitness competition, practicing in my heels for gown, doing mock interviews, practicing my dance for talent, and doing yoga and breathing exercises, I am working on improving myself both physically and mentally. I feel that this preparation is valuable not only for the Miss Volunteer America nationals, but it is preparation for a continued healthy lifestyle for the future.”

Sharma plays the clarinet in her school’s wind ensemble. She also holds leadership positions as the FHS volunteer coordinator for the National Honor Society and a mentor leader in DECA .

“I have been so honored to win in several pageants over the years and I’m so grateful to have been chosen as the 2023 Miss Indiana Teen Volunteer,” Sharma said. “I can’t wait to spend this year representing such a wonderful organization.”

Miss Volunteer America is one of the largest pageants offering scholarships focused on volunteerism.

“Her initiative ties perfectly to the social impact initiative of S.E.R.V.E. for Miss Indiana Volunteer and Miss Volunteer America,” said Bob Jones, executive director for

Miss Indiana Volunteer. “We are a new pageant scholarship system with this being our second year. Miss Volunteer America was created by Allison DeMarcus to support the importance of promoting female leaders who understand the value of volunteering and serving our communities to make an impact on our future.”

For more on Sharma, visit ease-vani.org. For more, visit missvolunteeramerica.net/miss-teen-volunteer-america.