Lane seeks at-large Westfield City Council seat

An executive at IU Health is among the individuals who have filed for an at-large seat on the Westfield City Council.

Gary Lane, who is executive director of statewide lab business operations at IU Health, filed as a Democrat in the at-large council race that has two open seats in the 2023 municipal election. Lane will be challenged by Kurt Wanninger, Chad Huff or Brian Tomamichel, who are vying for the Republican nomination in the May 2 primary election.

“I’m proud to call Westfield home,” Lane said. “We intentionally chose Westfield when we were deciding where on the northside we wanted to live when moving here over six years ago. We considered all the usual suspects. Westfield was the place where we instantly felt comfortable and wanted to raise our family.”

Lane has more than 20 years of experience working with many Fortune 500 companies.

“My work history has built my skills in operations, project, and strategic management,” Lane said. “I know how to navigate complex topics in complex institutions with many stakeholders. I believe my core skills of listening to understand and applying analytical rigor to a problem will be a tremendous benefit to the city council.”

Lane said his business operations background will lead him to make data-driven decisions in office, if elected.

“Ultimately, the city council is responsible for helping to set the direction for Westfield well into the future amid many unknown variables,” Lane said. “It’s critical to have a plan and a strategy that gives constituents something they can weigh in on and hold officials accountable against.”

Lane and his wife, Becky, who owns Becky the Bakester, have two sons.

“I’m running because I want the best for Westfield and feel I have the skills to help achieve it,” Lane said. “I am ready to put in the work necessary to listen to citizens and bring about an even better Westfield for all of us.”

For more on Lane’s campaign, visit garyforwestfield.com. Information can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gary4westfield and on Twitter at twitter.com/Gary4Westfield.