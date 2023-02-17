Keystone Group, Indy Eleven reveal design of Eleven Park, announce groundbreaking

Indy Eleven and Keystone Group have released renderings for Eleven Park, which will be anchored by a 20,000-seat multipurpose stadium in the southwest quadrant of downtown Indianapolis.

The development will also include more than 600 apartments, 205,000 square feet of office space, more than 197,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a hotel, public plazas and parking garages. The stadium will be the permanent home of Indy Eleven.

“The vision of this transformational development into a live, work and play village is becoming reality. Eleven Park will not only change the skyline of Indianapolis, but will add over 1,000 jobs, have a huge economic impact, create quality of life benefits and attract talent and opportunities to our city and state,” stated Ersal Ozdemir, chairman and founder of Keystone Group and Indy Eleven. “We’ve been investing in downtown for over 20 years and believe it is important now more than ever. Our goal for Eleven Park is to continue the city’s tradition of using sports as a business driver for Indiana by increasing Indianapolis’ profile as a global city and showcasing the world’s most popular sport.”

A groundbreaking is expected to take place in May. Diamond Chain, which previously operated on the site, will vacate the property by the end of April. Indy Eleven is expected to begin hosting games in the stadium in the summer of 2025.

Other highlights of Eleven Park include an outdoor stage for free concerts, kids play zone, dog park, public art, an indoor 4,000-seat entertainment venue and connectivity to The Cultural Trail.

Learn more at elevenpark.com.