Doc B’s brings diverse menu of American cuisine to Fashion Mall

By Mark LaFay

Chicago-based Doc B’s opened its first Indiana location Feb. 1 at the Fashion Mall at Keystone in north Indianapolis.

Doc B’s offers a diverse menu of American cuisine aimed to satisfy a variety of diners. Some of the restaurant’s more popular menu items include the Wok Out Bowl (a customizable stir fry bowl), West Coast Steak Sandwich, Knife and Fork Cobb Salad and Mama B’s Chicken Parm.

Doc B’s has nine locations, and while its menu is relatively standardized, each one has the flexibility to work with local ingredients. The Fashion Mall restaurant will feature numerous local beers from Fountain Square, Three Floyds, 18th Street and Sun King. It will also have a unique-to-Indy menu item, The Honey Truffle Crispy Chicken.

The restaurant is decorated with unique artwork. It features a large pill-shaped bar in the middle of the space topped with white marble. Dining tables have a thick wooden top and enough space between them to ensure privacy.

Guests are encouraged to bring the kids – and maybe even the dog.

“We love welcoming guests of all ages. Not only is our restaurant family-friendly, but we’ve kept the taste buds of our littlest food connoisseurs in mind when developing our menu,” said Craig Bernstein, founder and CEO of Doc B’s. “Our all-season patio is perfect for families, as well as your four-legged family members for lunch or dinner.”

Doc B’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Carryout and Delivery options are available.

Learn more at docbsrestaurant.com.