Carmel High School grad to make 2nd appearance on ‘Jeopardy!’

Audrey Satchivi, a 2019 Carmel High School graduate, will make her second appearance on “Jeopardy!” in an episode that airs Feb. 28.

Now a senior at Indiana University studying clinical psychology and Hispanic linguistics, Satchivi advanced to the semifinal round of the popular quiz show as a high school senior in 2018. She isn’t permitted to reveal the results of her second appearance on the show before it airs, but she answered the following questions from Current about the experience.

How did you earn another invitation to appear on the show?

Jeopardy! had students that were on the 2018 and 2019 tournament come back and do a high school reunion (tournament). It was the same type of format, and it was really fun to get back together with the contestants from four years ago.

Did you keep in touch with any of the contestants between your first and second appearance?

I kept in touch with a few of them. There was this huge group message they had going for a really long time. As time went on, it got a little quieter. But I kept in touch with a few people, and it was really good to go back and see how much everyone has changed.

Were you more or less nervous going on the show the second time around?

So the first time I was really, really nervous, and I had a lot of pressure that I put on myself. I was really into quiz bowl in high school, and I also wanted to get some money for college. So, I put a lot of pressure on myself. But this time around, I really went into it with the spirit of having fun because it makes it so much easier.

Did you end up using any of your original “Jeopardy!” winnings to pay for college?

I definitely used a lot of it for books, my laptop, things like that. I was lucky that I worked hard in high school and got a lot of scholarships. So I was using it more for getting through college and not being as broke, rather than as tuition money.

Alex Trebek was hosting “Jeopardy!” the first time you appeared on the show. What was it like to work with a different host?

I really miss Alex Trebek, but I loved the new host. Mayim Bialik is really cool. It was really a different experience. It was fun hearing her interact with the audience more. I was able to be on stage when I wasn’t playing a game, so I was able to hear Mayim interact with the audience and other hosts and other contestants.

What is a typical day of filming “Jeopardy!” like?

It is an all day experience. We had to be ready in our hotel lobby around 8:30 a.m. They would take us in a bus to Sony Pictures Studios, where we would go through security. We were led into the “Wheel of Fortune” stage where we would watch the game from that stage. Then contestants who were playing would be in hair and makeup, and we would go into wardrobe to make sure our outfits were fine. (Filming) is what it looks like on TV, just with a lot more breaks.

So, playing the game isn’t as seamless as it appears on TV?

Exactly. There are times where you have to stop, and they have to reevaluate a clue. There is a team of judges and team writers that decides if someone said something right or not. It was really interesting to see it again.

What was your favorite part of being on Jeopardy! a second time?

I really, truly am glad to see these kids again and to have a high school reunion. Because going to Carmel High School, I dream of a high school reunion, but with 1,200 kids, I don’t know if that’s ever going to happen. To play the game now as friends rather than just competitors, everyone wants to beat each other. We were cheering for each other. It was much more interactive. And I think it was fun to be there with friends and family because my parents were there, too.

What are your goals after college?

I’m going to take a gap year, because I need a break from school. I really want to go to graduate school and I hope to pursue a Ph.D. in clinical psychology.

Anything else you want readers to know?

I’m really thankful for all the support I’ve gotten in the past four years. I feel like when I come home and I’m in Carmel, I just feel a great wave of support and happiness, because I know how much love there is in that city and from the people that I grew up around. It feels great to be able to represent both Carmel and IU on TV again.