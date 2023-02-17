Current Publishing
State’s deputy treasurer seeking Northwest District seat on Carmel City council

As a third-generation Carmel resident, Ryan Locke wants to ensure the city remains a place where his kids and future generations would also want to live.

So, Locke, who has served as deputy treasurer and general counsel in the state treasurer’s office, joined the race for the Carmel City Council’s Northwest District seat. He will face fellow Republicans Sheldon Barnes and Danny Niederberger in the May 2 primary. No Democrats have filed for the seat. Incumbent Republican Laura Campbell is not seeking reelection.

“(Serving on the city council) is a great next step to take the experience I’ve gotten at the state and apply it in my local community in a way that I can help shape the future of Carmel,” he said. “With all the transitions happening with the mayor’s race and with the six seats opening up on the council, I thought it would be a great time to get involved to help ensure that we keep Carmel moving on a path for excellence for the foreseeable future.”

Locke said his campaign will focus on ensuring Carmel is well positioned for success in the coming decades. He wants to see the city continue to be a place that attracts business and maintains safe neighborhoods in a fiscally responsible way.

“Ultimately, my goal is to keep Carmel moving in a positive direction and to keep it one of the best places in the world to live by thinking about Carmel’s growth in a strategic way that keeps that Carmel charm and protects people’s investments in their own things,” he said.

Locke has worked with various public agencies during his time in state government, which he said gives him insight and skills that would be useful as a member of the city council. If elected, he said he would approach issues in a rational and open way, listening to community feedback as he weighs decisions.

Locke attended Carmel Clay Schools through eighth grade and graduated from Brebeuf Jesuit High School, IUPUI and Valparaiso University Law School. He and his wife, Elise, have two young children.


