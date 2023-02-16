Lawrence couple to reintroduce Alps Brau beer at special event

After 45 years of being out of commercial production, Alps Brau beer will once again be returning to Hoosier bars and package stores. The brand is being relaunched with a celebration Feb. 17 at 2Toms Brewing Fishers, 7035 E 96th Street, Indianapolis.

The celebration begins at 6 p.m., with the tapping at 7 p.m. The event will feature local celebrities and dignitaries and is open to the public. Food and the full array of 2Toms beers will be available for purchase, in addition to Alps Brau.

In 2021, Lawrence entrepreneurs Brad and Sheila Klopfenstein acquired the Alps Brau trademark and have brought the brand back after more than 40 years of hibernation. During the process, they visited more than dozen breweries from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania. After an exhaustive search, the couple formed Alps Brau Brewing LLC and entered into an agreement with 2Toms Brewing Co. out of Ft. Wayne. 2Toms Brewing will produce, market and distribute Alps Brau throughout Indiana.

Brad Klopfenstein is the president of the Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce.