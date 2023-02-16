Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Lawrence couple to reintroduce Alps Brau beer at special event

Lawrence couple to reintroduce Alps Brau beer at special event

0
By on Geist Community

After 45 years of being out of commercial production, Alps Brau beer will once again be returning to Hoosier bars and package stores. The brand is being relaunched with a celebration Feb. 17 at 2Toms Brewing Fishers, 7035 E 96th Street, Indianapolis.

Klopfenstein

The celebration begins at 6 p.m., with the tapping at 7 p.m. The event will feature local celebrities and dignitaries and is open to the public. Food and the full array of 2Toms beers will be available for purchase, in addition to Alps Brau.

In 2021, Lawrence entrepreneurs Brad and Sheila Klopfenstein acquired the Alps Brau trademark and have brought the brand back after more than 40 years of hibernation. During the process, they visited more than dozen breweries from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania. After an exhaustive search, the couple formed Alps Brau Brewing LLC and entered into an agreement with 2Toms Brewing Co. out of Ft. Wayne. 2Toms Brewing will produce, market and distribute Alps Brau throughout Indiana.

Brad Klopfenstein is the president of the Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce.


More Headlines

Denney launches bid for Lawrence mayor Candidate filing concludes in Lawrence for May primary election Athlete of the Week: Lawrence North sophomore develops all-around basketball game Event to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Black History Month Taste of Carmel event moves to Friday, adds after party Lawrence Fire Dept. has four openings for experienced firefighters
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact