Zionsville man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Zionsville resident Christopher Lagrange, 35, was arrested Feb. 15 by the Boone County CASE Task Force and booked into the Boone County Jail on felony charges of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation into Lagrange began when the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned neighbor.

With assistance from the Boone County CASE Task Force, the investigation continued, and a search warrant was obtained for the residence of Lagrange.

Lagrange faces between one to six years in prison if found guilty.

We are not able to give any more information out about the case at this time because it is still under investigation,” said Morganne Carpenter, public information officer for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

  


