Dirty Dough preparing to open in Fishers and Zionsville, seeking Carmel location

Dirty Dough is the latest cookie company to enter the area market.

There are three corporate-owned stores in Fishers, Zionsville and Indianapolis.

Romney Stewart, chief operating officer for the company, said it had been seeking a Carmel location but wasn’t able to work out a lease agreement.

“We continue to look at potential store locations in Carmel and other areas in Greater Indianapolis for other possible store locations in the future,” he said.

The lease for Zionsville location at (6634 Whitestown Parkway) was just recently signed.

Stewart said the company is already working with the appropriate municipalities and departments for all necessary permits for the new store locations in Fishers,13180 Market Square Dr., Suite 101 in Indianapolis; and 6159 N. Keystone Ave., Suite 400 in Indianapolis. The locations will be the first Dirty Dough stores in Indiana.

“A local general contractor has been selected to do the construction work at these locations,” he said of the Fishers and Indianapolis stores. “We are targeting opening dates sometime within the March to May time frame, subject to a number of construction-related variables.”

The company’s procedure is to use a special machine to make its stuffed cookies.

“We use special balling machines in our production facility in Lindon, Utah, that inserts fillings, mix-ins and layers into our cookie dough batches to make them distinctly different from what you find in your local neighborhood cookie, resulting in deliciously gooey, filled, softer and thicker cookies,” Stewart said.