Construction of TCU branch in Westfield underway

Construction of a new Teachers Credit Union branch is underway in Westfield. It is expected to open this summer.

The branch, at 45 W. Tournament Trail, is part of the new Spring Mill Centre complex that is under development at the corner of Ind. 32 and Spring Mill Road.

The newest location will feature the latest banking technologies, including Live Video Tellers in the drive-up and a self-service coin machine, according to Teachers Credit Union. This is the second branch to open in the area in as many years, as the new Carmel Drive branch opened last spring at 635 E. Carmel Dr..

“We are excited to add our newest location in Westfield and to be able to provide greater convenience for our members in this community,” said Nicole Alcorn, chief member experience officer at TCU. “The new branch is centrally located to provide easy access and enhanced amenities for our members in the Westfield area. Plus, I think our members will appreciate the design of our new location, the branch is going to be beautiful and will provide an ideal setting to serve their banking needs.”

The new Westfield branch is expected to be completed by late summer of 2023 and open to members soon thereafter. The new location will replace the branch currently located at 144 W. Main St. in Westfield, officials said.