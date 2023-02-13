Foundation awards nearly $350K in grants

The Crosser Family Foundation, a fund of the Hamilton County Community Foundation, recently announced $338,650 in grants to 22 nonprofit organizations. Working with Hamilton County Community Foundation staff, the Crosser Family Foundation advisors support organizations focusing on the Hamilton County communities or surrounding areas in Central Indiana.

“We strongly believe in these not-for-profit organizations and are thrilled to partner with them to support the invaluable work they do to enrich our community and meet the diverse needs of our neighbors,” said Craig Crosser.

Some of the organizations receiving support include:

Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources ($15,000) — Funds will support its “Beyond the Barn” mental health initiative through the implementation of two 10-week Equine-Assisted Learning (EAL) programs targeting teen girls and women who have been victims of crime or abuse. Agape is a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International premier accredited center offering equine-assisted services to clients encountering physical, mental, cognitive and emotional disabilities, as well as other life challenges, including those related to mental health.

Fueled for School ($22,000) — Grant will provide 110 Noblesville School students with weekend meal packs. The total number of students (grades K-12) served will increase to 360 or 100% of the children who have requested support. Nearly 25 percent of all Noblesville school students K-12 experience food insecurity. Fueled for School partnered with Noblesville School to fill this need. Fueled for School provides food-insecure youth with nutritious meal packs, promoting the educational value of nutrition, increasing access to local food, and instilling hope.

Roberts Chapel Church & Burial Association, Inc. ($20,000) — Grant will support the creation of story content for Phase I of Roberts Settlement’s Legacy Walk exhibit. Roberts Settlement is one of a handful of Black settlements that remains intact with tangible historic resources tied to its founding and prominence. The African American pioneer’s story is integral to U.S. and Indiana history. For Central Indiana, Legacy Walk will provide the public with a greater understanding of the important role African Americans had in early 19th-century pioneering, not only representing the story of how Roberts Settlement and other similar settlements came to be, but also the broader impact the descendants of these early pioneers had on communities well beyond their settlement origin.

Grants from the Crosser Family Foundation are rooted in the belief that philanthropy should be compassionate, responsible, provide opportunity and justice, and support diversity in the community, according to the organization. It aims to support innovative organizations and projects that build strong communities that support housing, health and wellness and youth development.

“Hamilton County Community Foundation is proud to partner with the Crosser family to build communities where opportunity meets growth for everyone,” said Tom Kilian Jr., president of Hamilton County Community Foundation.

A full list of grantees can be found by visiting cicf.org/2023/02/06/crosser-family-foundation-announces-nearly-350k-in-grants/.