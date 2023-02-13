Floyd Nation set for Palladium show

Floyd Nation keyboard player Bob Harris knows his granddaughter won’t remember it, but he is excited she will get to see him play.

Harris’ son, Wryan, lives in Carmel with his wife, Laura, and 3-year-old daughter, Caelyn.

Floyd Nation will perform the music of Pink Floyd at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. There are 10 members on stage, including three female singers. The band’s studio is in Ft. Myers, Fla.

“I was in a Pink Floyd tribute band prior to joining this one,” Harris said. “All of us in the band are avid fans of Pink Floyd. It’s fortunate that we all found each other. We all work together well. There are no overbearing egos.”

Harris said the band starts the set with “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” a fan favorite.

“It sets the mood for the night,” Harris said. “Toward the end of the show, we play ‘Comfortably Numb’ and ‘Run Like Hell.’ Those songs are typically in frenzy. When we play ‘Another Brick in the Wall,’ a lot of people get up to dance.”

Ray Nesbit, who grew up on the southwest side of Indianapolis and graduated from Decatur Central High School, is one of Floyd Nation’s founding members.

“I guess you could say I’m the architect of it,” Nesbit said. “This whole thing is happening a lot faster than any of us thought it would. Our first gig is a little over a year ago.”

Nesbit started as the sound engineer, but now that the sound system is established, he plays guitar.

“In the ‘90s, I did a solo act and was known for playing Pink Floyd as well,” Nesbit said.

Nesbit was introduced in the 1990s to Brendon McDonnell, who is Floyd Nation’s lead guitarist and vocalist.

“We’ve been playing Pink Floyd together for 25 years, and here we are in a band together. It’s pretty cool,” Nesbit said.

Nesbit said there will be at least 50 family members and high school friends at the show.

“I’m excited to be in my hometown and play in a beautiful venue,” Nesbit said.

The band is shooting to have 60 to 70 shows per year.

For more, visit floydnation.live. For tickets, visit the centerpresents.org.