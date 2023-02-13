Riverview continues search for permanent president/CEO

Riverview Health is continuing its search for a permanent president/CEO following the recent resignation of Seth Warren.

Keith Jewell continues to serve as the interim president/CEO as the search is underway. Warren, who gave no public reason for his departure, resigned from his position in December.

Warren had served in the top leadership position for Riverview Health since 2016 after being appointed to the role by the Riverview Health Board of Trustees. Jewell was named as interim president and CEO last month by the board and started in the position Jan. 18.

Jewell comes to Riverview Health with more than 30 years of health care experience and most recently served as chief operating officer at OnPoint Real Estate Solutions in Fishers. He previously worked at St. Vincent Health in Evansville as president and oversaw a multi-hospital region of St. Vincent Health, according to a news release.

Jewell also spent 20 years at Franciscan Health, serving as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Franciscan’s central Indiana region, according to Riverview Health.

Riverview Health officials said as president and CEO, Jewell will continue to advance the organization’s growth strategy. He will work closely with the hospital’s board of trustees and leadership team to further shape the future of healthcare in Hamilton County, officials said.

Riverview Health spokeswoman Brandy Hill said the Riverview Health Board of Trustees has formed a search committee and is actively vetting candidates for the role.

“There is no set timeline as we want to make sure we conduct a thorough process in order to find the right person to serve as a longtime president/CEO,” she said.