Boone County Chamber conducts anniversary awards banquet

The Boone County Chamber presented its 125th anniversary awards banquet Jan. 19th at Finley Creek Vineyards. The event was catered by Jacquie’s Gourmet Catering.

Awards were presented to community and chamber members. Recipients included Trailside Elementary School Educator of the Year Kelly Hine, a Zionsville resident, and Children’s Champion Award winner Tracy Christner with the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office.

The awards, including the chamber awards, are sponsored by a member or business in the community and voted on by members of the chamber.

Community Award winners were:

Health care Provider of the Year: Dr. Thomas Cartwright

Hometown Community Service Award: Missy Krulik, The Heart of Lebanon

Educators of the Year: Josh Debard, Lebanon Senior High School; Kelly Fettig, Thorntown Elementary School; Shirley Wiete, Sheridan Community Schools; and Kelly Hine, Trailside Elementary School

Emergency Provider of the Year: Eric Clanton

Children’s Champion Award: Tracy Christner

Chamber Award winners were: