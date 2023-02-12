Current Publishing
From left, Bryan Kern (The Cabin), Peter Curts (The Cabin), Joslyn McGriff-Bensley (Boone County Chamber), Alli Willis (Centier Bank), Deidra Rausch (The Cabin), Brittany Babbitt (Centier Bank), Laura Weaver (The Cabin), Diane Schultz (The Cabin), Gabby J. (The Cabin), Carla S. (The Cabin)

Boone County Chamber conducts anniversary awards banquet

The Boone County Chamber presented its 125th anniversary awards banquet Jan. 19th at Finley Creek Vineyards. The event was catered by Jacquie’s Gourmet Catering.

Awards were presented to community and chamber members. Recipients included Trailside Elementary School Educator of the Year Kelly Hine, a Zionsville resident, and Children’s Champion Award winner Tracy Christner with the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office.

The awards, including the chamber awards, are sponsored by a member or business in the community and voted on by members of the chamber.

Community Award winners were:

  • Health care Provider of the Year: Dr. Thomas Cartwright
  • Hometown Community Service Award: Missy Krulik, The Heart of Lebanon
  • Educators of the Year: Josh Debard, Lebanon Senior High School; Kelly Fettig, Thorntown Elementary School; Shirley Wiete, Sheridan Community Schools; and Kelly Hine, Trailside Elementary School
  • Emergency Provider of the Year: Eric Clanton
  • Children’s Champion Award: Tracy Christner

Chamber Award winners were:

  • Nonprofit of the Year: The Heart of Lebanon
  • Business Professional of the Year: Deidra Rausch, The Cabin Counseling Center
  • Business of the Year: Hotel Tango Distillery


