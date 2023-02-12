Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Zionsville Community Schools display science fair projects
Students at Stonegate Elementary School participate in recent Science and Engineering Fair. Photo courtesy of ZCS.

Snapshot: Zionsville Community Schools display science fair projects

0
By on Zionsville Community

Zionsville Community Schools students across the district have been participating in their respective school’s Science and Engineering Fairs. Student work is evaluated on demonstrated knowledge of scientific methods and presentation skills. Projects are reviewed by a local panel of judges. Top projects advance to the regional competition. This year’s projects demonstrated creativity and knowledge as well as mastery of science skills by students at all levels.


More Headlines

Zionsville honors retired Zionsville Community Schools superintendent Westfield Washington Schools receive STEM grant Column: Carmel Clay Schools launches Community Connections Series New athletic director starts at Zionsville Community High School Kendrick seeks Zionsville town council seat
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact