Kendrick seeks Zionsville town council seat

Republican Kendrick Davis announced he will run for the District 3 seat on the Zionsville Town Council in the May 2 primary election.

Davis, 38, will run against Republican incumbent Craig Melton, who has occupied the seat since being elected in 2019. The other Republican in the race is newcomer Kyle Campbell.

“I feel one thing that makes me the best candidate for the residents of District 3 is my perspective of the diversity of my district and my intimate knowledge of Zionsville from being a past employee of the town,” Davis said. “Between living out in the country of Perry Township and my knowledge of the diversity in residential and commercial areas of the remainder of the district, I feel it made me well-rounded for this position.”

Davis, a Zionsville resident for six years, said he is running for the seat to continue his service to the community. He has been a firefighter and paramedic for the Town of Zionsville for nearly eight years. He graduated from Avon High School and became a lieutenant at a volunteer fire department in Pennsylvania. Davis, an entrepreneur, has opened four local businesses in the past 10 years, including Ascend Property Management, specializing in property maintenance.

Davis said he has three main priorities to focus on if elected.

“The first priority is reestablishing the cooperation of the council with the new (mayoral) administration,” he said. “Secondly, the town employees have been through a lot. They deserve an atmosphere with less turmoil and the ability to have open dialogue without fear of retribution. Third, there needs to be a more defined future for the incorporated area of Perry Township while focusing on responsible growth and sustainability throughout District 3.”

Davis said he supports the preservation of family values and the future growth of the town.

“If the residents of District 3 allow me the opportunity to serve as their representative, I plan to bring a level of professionalism and presence that represents the core values of Zionsville,” Davis said. “The responsibility of the town council is to allow our growth to be responsible, sustainable and fiscally sound.”

Davis and his wife, Amanda, have three children: Ava, 17, Anabelle, 15, and Knox, 12. All three have attended Zionsville Community Schools.