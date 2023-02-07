‘Love is in the Air’ at Indiana Ballet Conservatory

Indiana Ballet Conservatory’s fundraising showcase will provide several challenges in a few areas.

“This year is very challenging as we have decided to work with the younger students, incorporating them into the ensembles such as our ‘Oompa Loompa,’ a contemporary piece which features dancers from age 7 to 16, and also our classical waltz piece from ‘Fairy Doll,’ which features dancers aged 9 to 17,” said Alyona Yakovleva, IBC founding artistic director. “In particular, the classical waltz is challenging for these dancers as it requires a high level of ballet technique.”

“Love is in the Air” will be presented Feb. 11 and 18 at the Studio One at Indiana Ballet Conservatory, 849 Carmel Dr., Carmel. The event starts at 7 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by the performance at 8 p.m.

“This performance not only is a chance to perform many different pieces showing multiple sides of a dancer, but there is also something fun about transforming where we dance and practice every day into a place to showcase it to an audience,” said Aurora Ausserer, a 17-year-old Indianapolis performer. “The choreography in this show is incredible because it is put on us specifically by our teachers, and because of that, each dance is different, pulling a different emotion out of the audience.”

Ausserer said the challenge she is facing is being comfortable with the choreography.

“We are debuting a handful of pieces at this show, and I want the audience to feel what we are feeling and enjoy them,” Ausserer said. “Specifically, there is one ensemble we are performing for the first time at this show where I have lots of pointe work and fouettés, which is very fun but also something I have had to work a lot. It has been a challenge to work on, and still is, but I am hoping the audience enjoys the piece as a whole and everything goes well.”

Yakovleva said the routines the dancers are featuring in the showcase will be a preview of what they will perform at the Youth America Grand Prix this spring.

For more, visit indianaballetconservatory.org.