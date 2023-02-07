Athlete of the Week: Lawrence North sophomore develops all-around basketball game

Lawrence North High School sophomore Azavier Robinson has shown his versatility this basketball season.

“I think I’ve become more of an all-around player and being a leader,” said Robinson, who leads by example.

In this case, the stats don’t lie about Robinson’s all-around play.

As of Feb. 1, the 6-foot-1 Robinson was averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game for the Wildcats (13-3).

“He’s had a tremendous sophomore year thus far,” Lawrence North coach Chris Giffin said. “He’s gotten a lot better in terms of picking his spots and understanding shot selection. He has a very uncanny instinct about him to always be around the ball, and he combines that with relentless pursuit. Right now, I would say 70 percent of his scoring has come from drives to the basket, pull-up jumpers, post-ups, offensive rebound put-backs and free throws. The other 30 percent would be 3-pointers.

“He has good range. His shot selection on his 3-point shot is what needs to improve the most. He’s streaky.”

Robinson, who can play point guard and shooting guard, uses his quickness to his advantage.

“Most of my points come on the inside because I feel I’m hard to stay in front of,” he said.

Giffin said Robinson has gone by the nickname “Stink” since he was a baby.

Giffin said smaller NCAA Division I teams have been interested since his freshman year. He had an offer from IUPUI before his freshman year and recently received offers from Indiana State University and East Carolina University. Giffin said half of the Big Ten schools and some other major programs are showing interest.

Giffin, who had been Lawrence North girls basketball coach, replaced Jack Keefer, who retired after 46 years as coach after last season.

Robinson said the adjustment has been smooth.

“I want us to be able to make it out of sectional and possibly go to (the) state (finals),” Robinson said.

Basketball is the only sport Robinson has played.

“My dad, Augustus, also played basketball at Warren Central,” said Robinson, who plays AAU basketball for George Hill All Indy. “I had two older brothers (Avante and Augustus) who ended up playing for a private school (Irvington Preparatory Academy). They definitely helped me because I played with them.”

Favorite subject: Algebra

Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan

Favorite TV show: “Narcos”

Favorite musical genre: Hip-hop or R&B.