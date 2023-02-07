Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Hamilton Southeastern High School band members set for Pearl Harbor trip
From left, Hamilton Southeastern band directors Ed Roush, associate director of bands, Jake Coon, percussion director, and Audrey Torres, director of bands, are preparing a group for visit to Hawaii. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Torres)

Hamilton Southeastern High School band members set for Pearl Harbor trip

0
By on Fishers Community

Nearly 100 Hamilton Southeastern High School band students are set to depart Feb. 16 for Hawaii to perform at the U.S.S. Missouri at Pearl Harbor for President’s Day weekend.

“We are connected with a travel company, Music Travel, and they have a ton of amazing performance opportunities worldwide,” said Audrey Torres, HSE director of bands. “We had to cancel our last trip due to COVID and have been waiting for the right time to start traveling again. Some of my favorite memories as a high school student are from traveling with my high school band and I wanted to bring that same experience and camaraderie to my students.”

Torres said it’s important to create opportunities and positive experiences for students.

“To encourage them to see the world and to bring the universal language of music to audiences everywhere (is important),” she said.

The group’s Feb. 19 program will include patriotic tunes, some Hawaiian-themed music, a medley to honor those that serve in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and the classic Hoosier tune, “Back Home Again in Indiana.”

“We will perform a concert of approximately 30 to 45 minutes of music,” Torres said. “People touring the U.S.S. Missouri or the National Monuments at Pearl Harbor that weekend will get to experience our performance.”

Students and their families found out about the opportunity a year ago and have worked since then to save for the trip and have fundraised through the band program.

“Family members could work concerts and events at Ruoff (Music Center) over the summer or even sell car wash tickets to earn money toward this trip,” Torres said.

Torres said she is excited for the students to create memories through what she calls a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“Experiencing Pearl Harbor, on President’s Day weekend, no less, will be incredibly meaningful, and I hope that seeing the beauty and wonder that is Hawaii will leave our students breathless and in awe,” she said. “I think it will be educational, emotional and awe-inspiring all at once. People long for connection, and bringing people together through music is so important, particularly after everything humankind has been through these past few years from the pandemic and other hardships.”


More Headlines

A good cause: Annual Dance Marathon at Westfield High School to benefit Riley Hospital for Children Taking flight: Traders Point aviation program puts students on course for pilot’s license Snapshot: Zionsville Community School board members sworn in during school board meeting Fishers High School set to host Silver Spotlight Show Choir Invitational Watery tale: Noblesville resident writes book based on float trip on White River Local mom helps place exchange students in Fishers
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact