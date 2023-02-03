Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Candidate filing concludes in Zionsville for May primary election

Candidate filing concludes in Zionsville for May primary election

0
By on Zionsville Community

Candidate filing for the May 2 municipal primary election ended Feb. 3. Candidates to file are:

Zionsville  Mayor

Zionsville Town Judge

  • Samantha Spencer (R)
  • Judith Coffey (R)

Zionsville Council  District 1 

  • Bob Harris  (R)

Zionsville Council District 2

  • Jason A. Plunkett  (R)
  • Jason D. Ramer  (D)

Zionsville Council  District 3

Zionsville  Council District 4 

Zonsville Council  District 5

  • Brad Burk (R)
  • Bret Henton (R) (withdrew)
  • Tiffany Stoner (D)

Zionsville  Council at-large (vote for two)


More Headlines

Candidate filing concludes in Carmel for May primary election Plopper announces candidacy for Zionsville Town Council seat  Candidate filing concludes in Fishers for May primary election Candidate filing concludes in Noblesville for May primary election Candidate filing concludes in Lawrence for May primary election Candidate filing concludes in Westfield for May primary election
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact