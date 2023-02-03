Candidate filing concludes in Zionsville for May primary election

Candidate filing for the May 2 municipal primary election ended Feb. 3. Candidates to file are:
Zionsville Mayor
- Jane Burgess (R)
- John Stehr (R)
Zionsville Town Judge
- Samantha Spencer (R)
- Judith Coffey (R)
Zionsville Council District 1
- Bob Harris (R)
Zionsville Council District 2
- Jason A. Plunkett (R)
- Jason D. Ramer (D)
Zionsville Council District 3
- Craig Melton (R)
- Kyle Campbell (R)
- Kendrick Davis (R)
- Monisha Mitchell (D)
Zionsville Council District 4
- Heather Lusk (R)
- Nicholas Plopper (R)
- Sarah E. Sampson (R)
Zonsville Council District 5
- Brad Burk (R)
- Bret Henton (R) (withdrew)
- Tiffany Stoner (D)
Zionsville Council at-large (vote for two)
- Elizabeth Childers (R)
- Alex Choi (R)
- Evan M. Norris (R)
- Aaron Williams (R)
- Joseph (Joe) Stein) (R)
- Amanda Rubeck (D)