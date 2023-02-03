Current Publishing
Spartz won’t seek reelection to Congress

By on Indiana, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Geist Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican who represents Indiana’s 5th District, announced Friday that she won’t run for office next year. The 5th District covers an area encompassing Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Marion, Muncie, Anderson and Kokomo. 

In a statement, Spartz said, “It’s been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and I appreciate the strong support on the ground. 2024 will mark seven years of holding elected office and over a decade in Republican politics. I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years. However, being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024.”

Spartz defeated Democratic challenger Jeannine Lee Lake in the Nov. 8 general election. 


