Candidate filing concludes in Lawrence for May primary election

Candidate filing for the May 2 municipal primary election ended Feb. 3. Candidates to file are:
City of Lawrence Mayor
- Shawn Denney
- Deborah Whitfield
- David C. Hofmann
City of Lawrence Clerk
- Leatrice Adkisson
- Kathleen Walton
- City of Lawrence Common Council 1
- Tyrrell Giles
- City of Lawrence Common Council 2
- Rick Wells
- Maythe Castillo
- City of Lawrence Common Council 3
- Sherron R. Freeman
- Brent F. Addington
- City of Lawrence Common Council 4
- Mateo Wellington Daniel
- Carlos Jennings
- City of Lawrence Common Council 5
- Zach Cramer
- Becky Parker
- Pamela Anderson
- City of Lawrence Common Council 6
- Kristina Krone
- Jennifer M. Tursi
- Aaron Short
City of Lawrence Common Council At-Large
- Ray Anthony Anderson
- Lonnell “King Ro” Conley
- Jesse Dotson
- Chunia L. Graves
- Liz Masur
- James D. Melton, Jr.
- Lisa Chavis
- Betty Robinson
- Tom Ashcraft
- Heather Hewitt
- Bob Jones
- Desmond Woods
City of Indianapolis Mayor
- Joe Hogsett
- Bob Kern
- Clif Marsiglio
- Gregory Meriweather
- Robin Shackleford
- “MR LARRY” AKA Larry L Vaughn
- John L Couch
- Rev. James W. Jackson
- Abdul-Hakim Shabazz
- Jefferson Scott Shreve
Marion City-County Council District 4
- Nick Roberts
- Natalie Goodwin
Marion City-County Council District 10
- Alison “Ali” Brown