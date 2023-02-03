Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Candidate filing concludes in Lawrence for May primary election

Candidate filing concludes in Lawrence for May primary election

0
By on Geist Community

Candidate filing for the May 2 municipal primary election ended Feb. 3. Candidates to file are:

City of Lawrence Mayor

  • Shawn Denney
  • Deborah Whitfield
  • David C. Hofmann

City of Lawrence Clerk

  • Leatrice Adkisson
  • Kathleen Walton
  • City of Lawrence Common Council 1
  • Tyrrell Giles
  • City of Lawrence Common Council 2
  • Rick Wells
  • Maythe Castillo
  • City of Lawrence Common Council 3
  • Sherron R. Freeman
  • Brent F. Addington
  • City of Lawrence Common Council 4
  • Mateo Wellington Daniel
  • Carlos Jennings
  • City of Lawrence Common Council 5
  • Zach Cramer
  • Becky Parker
  • Pamela Anderson
  • City of Lawrence Common Council 6
  • Kristina Krone
  • Jennifer M. Tursi
  • Aaron Short

City of Lawrence Common Council At-Large

  • Ray Anthony Anderson
  • Lonnell “King Ro” Conley
  • Jesse Dotson
  • Chunia L. Graves
  • Liz Masur
  • James D. Melton, Jr.
  • Lisa Chavis
  • Betty Robinson
  • Tom Ashcraft
  • Heather Hewitt
  • Bob Jones
  • Desmond Woods

City of Indianapolis Mayor

  • Joe Hogsett
  • Bob Kern
  • Clif Marsiglio
  • Gregory Meriweather
  • Robin Shackleford
  • “MR LARRY” AKA Larry L Vaughn
  • John L Couch
  • Rev. James W. Jackson
  • Abdul-Hakim Shabazz
  • Jefferson Scott Shreve

Marion City-County Council District 4

  • Nick Roberts
  • Natalie Goodwin

Marion City-County Council District 10

  • Alison “Ali” Brown


More Headlines

Candidate filing concludes in Zionsville for May primary election Candidate filing concludes in Carmel for May primary election Candidate filing concludes in Fishers for May primary election Experience as immigrant leads to Carmel City Council run for at-large candidate Snapshot: Lawrence launches citywide diversity campaign Childers to run for Zionsville at-large council seat
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact