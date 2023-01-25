Snapshot: Lawrence Fire dept. receives new heart monitors

Lawrence Fire Dept. announced Jan. 13 the arrival of new heart monitors. Crews trained for three days with Zoll Medical in preparation of deploying 11 new Zoll X-Series Advanced Cardiac Monitors. The department’s current Zoll X-Series monitors have been used for the last 10 years.

The new monitors provide real-time CPR and ventilation feedback while transmitting readings to the medical staff at the hospitals upon a patient’s arrival. The department thanked the city’s administration for their support with the purchase of the monitors. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)