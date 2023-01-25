Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Lawrence Fire dept. receives new heart monitors

Snapshot: Lawrence Fire dept. receives new heart monitors

0
By on Geist Community

Lawrence Fire Dept. announced Jan. 13 the arrival of new heart monitors. Crews trained for three days with Zoll Medical in preparation of deploying 11 new Zoll X-Series Advanced Cardiac Monitors. The department’s current Zoll X-Series monitors have been used for the last 10 years.

The new monitors provide real-time CPR and ventilation feedback while transmitting readings to the medical staff at the hospitals upon a patient’s arrival. The department thanked the city’s administration for their support with the purchase of the monitors. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)


More Headlines

To be continued… : City council approves, repeals bonds for parks and streets projects Snapshot: Lawrence launches citywide diversity campaign Sweet Surprise: Noblesville High School senior receives prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road Strongest Human Being’: Westfield mother seeks surgery outside the U.S. to help daughter’s rare bladder condition Zionsville Town Council receives updates on parks department master plan
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact