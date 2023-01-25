Noblesville man killed in crash

A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police.

Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.

The accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. just north of Ind. 10 (Demotte/Roselawn exit) near the 230-mile marker, according to the ISP. Authorities said that in the area of the highway, there is not a full lane of emergency shoulder, but a grass median and a narrow area of rumble strips on the outer side of the fog line.

A helicopter was called to the scene, but state police said Williams died at the scene prior to being transported. After striking the vehicle, the Chevrolet Equinox ended up in the median, according to state police.

No injuries were reported for the Michigan resident, according to state police.